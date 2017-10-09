Art aficionados may tonight attend the film premiere of Loving Vincent, which tells the story of renowned artist Vincent van Gogh through his paintings.

Every frame of Loving Vincent is a painting brought to life by over 100 painters.

The film begins after Van Gogh’s death and follows one man’s quest to discover how he really died. Van Gogh is believed to have killed himself but he seemingly went from completely calm to suicidal in just a few short weeks.

Loving Vincent stars Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Chris O’Dowd and Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan.

Those attending will have the opportunity to have a look behind the scenes of the film and into Van Gogh’s life with a live question and answer session with director Dorota Kobiela, National Gallery curator Hugh Welchman, and other special guests. Normal shows will be shown from October 13 for a limited time.

Loving Vincent will premiere at Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s tonight at 8pm. Cinemagoers will be treated to a complimentary glass of wine and an art exhibition from 7.30pm. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session. For more information and tickets, log on to www.edencinemas.com.mt.