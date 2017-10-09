Magic Box returns
This month the Magic Box presents Valentino De Ieso, president of Associazione Nazionale Carabinieri (National Carabinieri Association), Siracusa branch.
ANC was founded in 1886 with the purpose of promoting bonds of camaraderie and solidarity between retired and in-service carabinieri. ANC has a total of about 1,700 sections in Italy and abroad and about 200,000 members.
De Ieso has been president of the association for the past two years and has brought a surge of enthusiasm among its members and the many people interested in carabinieri values.
Tomorrow, he will talk about the many dangerous situations he had to face during his career. He will also answer questions posed by the audience. Patrons will be served a glass of wine and treats.
La Scatola Magica is being held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta. Everyone is welcome and entrance is free.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.