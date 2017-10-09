Magic Box returns

Valentino De Ieso

This month the Magic Box presents Valentino De Ieso, president of Associazione Nazionale Carabinieri (National Carabinieri Association), Siracusa branch.

ANC was founded in 1886 with the purpose of promoting bonds of camaraderie and solidarity between retired and in-service carabinieri. ANC has a total of about 1,700 sections in Italy and abroad and about 200,000 members.

De Ieso has been president of the association for the past two years and has brought a surge of enthusiasm among its members and the many people interested in carabinieri values.

Tomorrow, he will talk about the many dangerous situations he had to face during his career. He will also answer questions posed by the audience. Patrons will be served a glass of wine and treats.

La Scatola Magica is being held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta. Everyone is welcome and entrance is free.