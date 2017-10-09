Announcements

BORG. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, GRACE, née Galea, from Gżira, aged 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Roberto, her children Fabio and his wife Mariella, Claudia and her husband Nigel, Marco, Stefano and his girlfriend Claudia, Martina, her grandchildren Luke, Federica and Elise, her sisters Rose, Terry and Frida, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, at 1.30pm for Jesus of Nazareth church, The Strand, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm. Family kindly ask mourners not to wear black. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Tonna, of St Julian’s, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Johanna and her husband Alex Sceberras Trigona, Joseph E., Maria and her husband Leif Karlsson, her beloved grandchildren Alexia, Angela, Francesca and Michela, her brother Richard and his wife Maria, her in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, at 1.30 pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

MIFSUD. On October 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Kathleen née Zammit Farrugia, his children Robert, Louis and his wife Jennifer, Sandra widow of Law-rence Zammit, Christina and her husband Alexander Micallef, his grandchildren Karen, Maria, Ian and Paul, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MULVANEY. On October 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, SUSAN, aged 71. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Charles Sacco and their two daughters Marika (Associate Tutor, University of Sheffield) and her husband, Consultant Surgeon Marcel Gatt and granddaughter Klara; and Daniela (head, St Aloysius Primary) and her husband Robert Camilleri (manager, HSBC) and granddaughter Maya, as well as her brother James and his wife Lily, Isabella and her husband Jimmy Vella, Carmen (widow of Richard), Lourdes (widow of George) and Victor Zammit and John Spiteri, widower of Mary Rose, in-laws Denise, Ninette, Leonard, Paul and Frank (residing in Australia), their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, including the numerous listeners of her programmes. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, at 2.45pm for the Rotunda parish church, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at the Mosta cemetery. Grant her, O Lord, eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 8, EILEEN, née Coleiro, passed away peacefully at the age of 66. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Vincent, her sons Kevin, Clint, Kurt (Sux), Christian and their wives and partners, her siblings Andrew, Maryanne, Maria, Raymond, Alfred, Gino and Carmen and their wives and husbands, her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 8.30am tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, for the Church of Jesus of Nazareth, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On October 7, ERMINIA, née Camilleri, at Pax et Bonum, Mosta, aged 97, widow of Manu and predeceased by her youngest son Anton. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Dennis and Mary-Rose and their respective families, her sister Bice, her brother-in-law Lino Camilleri, widower of her sister Rose, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be communicated shortly, pending arrival of next of kin from abroad.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of LIZZIE, on the eighth anniversary of her passing away to a better life.

A memory is kept and we will never forget

We had the world when we had you.

A world of love and happiness too.

Now silent thoughts and many a tear

Whom we loved so dear.

Your loving children Randolph, Victor, Anton, Maria, Paul, John and their families.

FENECH. In loving memory of ELIDE, today the 18th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her friend Doris.

PARIS – MARILYN, née D’Andria. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her death. Kenneth and Sarah, Simon and Nicky, Edward and Anna, Nicky and Jean-Paul, Alan and Faye and her 13 grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

RAUSI – ALBERT. On the second anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren.

VINCENTI KIND. In loving memory of EDWARD, today the 49th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. Anne and family.