Thrills and spills at Mdina Grand Prix
Mdina’s famed silence was shattered yesterday during the close of the four-day Malta Classic event, which culminated with the Mdina Grand Prix.
Locals and tourists alike gathered round the fortifications of the old capital to catch a glimpse of the scores of classic cars that took the twists and turns of the temporary street circuit set up around the city.
With bad weather forcing the cancellation of a Thursday hill climb in Mellieha, spectators were treated to close racing around the challenging circuit yesterday.
The event attracted drivers from the UK, France and Malta, who competed in cars ranging from a 1959 Maserati to a 1969 Mini Cooper.
There was a slight delay in the event halfway through the morning, when a Mini clipped the barriers, bringing out the red flags and safety officials. Nobody was hurt, and the event soon resumed.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.