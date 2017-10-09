Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Faculty of Education has warned that lowering the teaching course entry requirements to make the profession attractive and address the existing shortage would be a mistake. In another story, the newspaper says that while according to national statistics the undeclared economic activity is estimated to have exceeded €280 million last year, experts believe it to be much higher.

The Malta Independent leads with a feature on the Budget, which will be presented later today, quoting the Finance Minister saying this will focus on bettering the quality of life.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that 70% of Budget measures will be from the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia calling for the distribution of wealth in a fair way.