Thieves break into Żejtun parish church
Thieves broke into the Żejtun parish church last night, making off with cash from donation boxes and embellishments that decorated the statue of Our Lady of the Rosaries.
The police said they received the theft report at 7.15am this morning.
Police believe the perpetrators used a scaffolding outside the church to climb up and enter the building after breaking into a door that leads to the belfry.
Last July, thieves broke into Cospicua’s parish church and stole sacred objects worth some €30,000.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.