Monday, October 9, 2017, 10:11

Thieves break into Żejtun parish church

Photo: Google street views

Thieves broke into the Żejtun parish church last night, making off with cash from donation boxes and embellishments that decorated the statue of Our Lady of the Rosaries.

The police said they received the theft report at 7.15am this morning.

Police believe the perpetrators used a scaffolding outside the church to climb up and enter the building after breaking into a door that leads to the belfry.

Last July, thieves broke into Cospicua’s parish church and stole sacred objects worth some €30,000.

