Reactions: MUT complains Budget does not address teachers shortage

The Malta Union of teachers this evening slammed the government's budget, saying it offered no solution to the pressing teachers' shortage.

"Instead of addressing the sector's needs, the Budget focused on what is already known," the union said.

It said it had expected incentives to retain teachers and to encourage young people to join the profession.

The GRTU said it expected much more for Small Businesses (SMEs).

"The GRTU does not feel that businesses should be grateful for no increase in taxes. Businesses were among the main contributors that generated the economic growth and surplus we are enjoying today. This time, they were also the ones left out from government’s wealth distribution plans.

"In the current economic scenario, the GRTU had expected a reduction in corporate taxation and the reversal of the harmful excise tax, amongst other things," the association said.

The MHRA - Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association - welcomed the government's focus on the infrastructure and social initiatives. "This will go a long way to enhance the tourism product and improve the quality of life for locals and tourists alike."

The association welcomed fiscal consolidation, the increase in the budget for the Malta Tourism Authority and measures that aim to improve the long-term sustainability of the general environment.