PN supports Malta's application to host European Medicines Agency

The agency's current building in London. Photo: Shutterstock

The Nationalist Opposition has expressed support for Malta's application to host the European Medicines Agency.

Malta is one of 19 EU member states bidding to host the agency that employs 900 people.

The Nationalist Party said this morning it expressed its position in a letter Opposition leader Adrian Delia sent Prime Minister Joseph Muscat earlier today.

Should Malta's application prove to be successful, the impact on the country would be positive, the PN said.

It noted that Malta has already been successful in hosting a similar agency when, in 2009, its application to host the European Asylum Support Office had been approved.

The PN leader informed the Prime Minister that David Casa, the head of the party’s delegation in the European Parliament, was willing to assist the government in the matter.

A copy of Dr Delia’s letter to the Prime Minister can be read in the pdf link below.