PN: Budget shows government lacks a plan

The Nationalist Party in an initial reaction to the Budget said this evening that the government had shown itself to be lacking a plan for Malta's future.

This, it said, was especially evident in the transport sector. But much the same was said last year and again this year with regard to primary health care and the building of new schools.

The PN was also critical of the way how the government wanted elderly people to give up their homes once they were housed in homes for the elderly.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia is to address a press conference shortly.