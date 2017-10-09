Advert
Monday, October 9, 2017, 19:35

Mistra-Selmun road to be widened

The winding road from Mistra Bridge to Selmun Junction is to be widened, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna revealed in the Budget today.

He said the government is also committed to widening Triq Buqana in Rabat including the junction near Wied il-Qliegha (below Rabat/Mdina).
Part of the Rabat road from Mrieħel to Attard will also be widened.

The minister confirmed that along with the Marsa junction works, an underpass will be built under the Sta Lucija roundabout.

Plans are underway for 160 roads in residential areas to be built next year.

Over a period of two years, there will be modernisation of the tunnels at Sta Venera, Kirkop and the Regional Road.

READ: UK firm to inspect Mistra bridge over strength doubts

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car sinks into the Marsascala sea

  2. Fish alien to the Mediterranean captured...

  3. At least eight dead as vessels collide...

  4. Deborah Schembri lands a €42,000 gig at...

  5. Live commentary: Budget 2018

  6. Adrian Delia silent on unpaid taxes

  7. Top officials quit Vitals Global Healthcare

  8. Thieves break into Żejtun parish church

  9. Undeclared economy ‘much larger’ than €280m

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed