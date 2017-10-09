Mistra-Selmun road to be widened

The winding road from Mistra Bridge to Selmun Junction is to be widened, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna revealed in the Budget today.

He said the government is also committed to widening Triq Buqana in Rabat including the junction near Wied il-Qliegha (below Rabat/Mdina).

Part of the Rabat road from Mrieħel to Attard will also be widened.

The minister confirmed that along with the Marsa junction works, an underpass will be built under the Sta Lucija roundabout.

Plans are underway for 160 roads in residential areas to be built next year.

Over a period of two years, there will be modernisation of the tunnels at Sta Venera, Kirkop and the Regional Road.

