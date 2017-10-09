Malta Tattoo Expo: celebrating a passion for ink

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tattoo artists and enthusiasts gathered at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali this weekend for the island’s largest celebration of ink culture.

The fourth edition of the Malta Tattoo Expo, in its largest venue so far, brought together Maltese and foreign artists, alongside music acts and other performances, as well as celebrities from the tattoo world.

For founder Damian Allison, the expo, which wrapped up yesterday after three days, is an opportunity to exhibit tattoo artwork and bring enthusiasts under one roof for a few days to celebrate their shared passion.

Mr Allison, who is also active in advocating for greater tattoo acceptance in the workplace and broader society, told the Times of Malta the event also helped to make tattoo culture more visible and understood.

The efforts seem to be paying off, with attendees over the weekend ranging from young people to families and elderly visitors, all eager to see the artists and exhibits on display.

The event has grown significantly since it was first held in November 2014.

The inaugural expo brought the tattoo community in Malta together for the very first time, with 30 local artists and 1,500 visitors over three days.

The expo hosted 60 artists in its second edition and 90 artists from over 15 different countries last year.

Welcoming tattooists of the calibre of Dave Paulo, Neon Judas, Durb Morrison, Phil Kyle, József Török and Clod ‘The Ripper’, the event, the promoters say, has cemented itself as one of the best tattoo conventions in Europe for the month of October.

Last year, the show was also hosted by one of the most famous international models and performers in the world, Červená Fox, who has taken the tattoo world by storm and returned to Malta this year, joined by the equally famous Shelly d’Inferno.