Live commentary: Budget 2018

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna enters parliament to deliver today's Budget speech.

It's Budget Day... that October day when you find out whether your salary/pension/social benefit/property speculation project will be impacted next year. Herman Grech will update you as it happens.

7.15pm: Minister touches upon the tricky subject of social housing, an important issue flagged by NGOs. He says property owners will be given up to €25,000 to renovate old properties which are then rented out to the Housing Authority on 10-year contracts at pre-agreed rental rates. It will be interesting to hear the Anti-Poverty Movement's opinion on this.

7.09pm: Half an hour into his speech, our intrepid reporter Philip Leone Ganado gives his insight about Budget 2018... and beyond.

7.07pm: The government will also be allocating more funds to settle historic injustices suffered by various categories of workers such as those in labour corps and the port workers. More policemen will be paid their dues for overtime worked. Government announces initiatives to boost adoptions from abroad as well as measures to boost foster care allowance.

7.05pm: Those aged over 75 who are still living in their own homes will be receiving €300 a year. Meanwhile, Partit Demokratiku's Marlene Farrugia is busy scrutinising the budget speech prepared by her former party.

7pm: Workers earning up to €60,000 will as from next year start receiving a partial refund of their tax, but tax brackets will not be touched. All workers will receive cheques of between €40 and €68 as part of a promise made by the Labour Party in the last general election. All pensioners, whether on a contributory or non-contributory pension, will get a flat €2 weekly increase.

6.55pm: Wages will be raised by €1.75 weekly as from next year, in line with the Cost of Living Adjustment Mechanism. This includes the increase given in advance last year. And... all workers are to get an extra day added to their vacation leave from next year. The Prime Minister told journalists this morning that no agreement has been reached yet with employers’ organisations on how to implement an electoral pledge to restore public holidays which to date are lost when they fall on weekends.

6.51pm: Surplus will prevail throughout the next year... and bingo - there will be no new taxes in this budget, Prof. Scicluna annnounces.

6.47pm: This is Adrian Delia's first big political appointment since his election as Nationalist Party leader. Here's a picture of the new leader before entering parliament this evening.

6.40pm: Edward Scicluna's opening salvo refers to the Labour government's whopping electoral victory in June, highlighting the way the government has managed to cut the deficit and reduce unemployment, among other economic successes. Fellow MPs pat themselves on the back.

6.24pm: The general election is done and dusted, but the Labour government said it plans to distribute the "surplus" in the country's finances to the electorate. So yes, it might be what we once used to call an "election budget"... as this woman enthusiastically tweeted this morning.

