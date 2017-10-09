Littering fines to be increased and waste separation extended nationwide
Nod to the environment in Budget 2018
Fines for littering will be increased and law enforcement for environmental offences stepped up, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said in the Budget speech today.
Waste separation measures, whereby different streams of waste are collected separately, will be extended to all Malta and Gozo and a plastic and glass bottles ‘return and reward’ scheme will be introduced.
The government will also set up a new agency, called Ambjent Malta, to administer natural parks, taking over from the Parks Department. A tree will be planted for every newborn child, Prof. Scicluna said.
The government, he reiterated, will also go ahead with a major infrastructural project to convert waste to energy.
