Free school buses as of next year as youths get free bus passes
Investment in Valletta ferries; v tax-free electric cars
Free transport for all schoolchildren will be available as of the next scholastic year, with the measure expected to cost taxpayers €10 million a year.
The measure, which was announced by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna during this evening’s Budget speech, was part of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.
State school children already enjoy free transport, but the government will over the coming months explore ways of extending the service to school children in church and private schools.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told journalists that the government had various scenarios to consider, including whether to issue one big tender for school transport or smaller ones.
Furthermore, should each school have its own transport service, or could the school buses serve several schools on their routes, he mused. The intention, he said, was for all school transport to be supervised.
Free buses for youths
A scheme granting 18-year-olds a free bus pass for a year would now be extended to all those aged between 16 and 20, Prof. Scicluna announced. The scheme for 18-year-olds was first introduced during last year’s Budget speech.
In an effort to ease congestion on the roads, the government will also be improving ferry services offered in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett. Ferries at the two Valletta ports carry passengers to Cospicua and Sliema.
Refunds on purchases of bicycles and motorcycles will also be increased, while electric and hybrid vehicles will be exempt from registration tax. Road licences will be waived for five years. The exemption has a ceiling of €200,000 for businesses.
Such vehicles will also be exempt from paying their road licence for five years.
Roads Agency
A new Roads Agency will be set up next year to administer the government’s plans to rebuild all of Malta and Gozo’s roads over seven years. The agency will also be responsible for roads maintenance.
