Foster and adoptive parents get a boost

Good news for foster and adoptive parents. Photo: Shutterstock

Parents adopting a child will see their government grant rise to €10,000 per child, thanks to a new measure announced this evening during Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's Budget 2018 speech.

Orphans will continue to receive a special allowance until they turn 21, even if they get a job. At present, the allowance is discontinued once an orphan is employed.

Foster parents will also see their weekly allowance rise from €70 weekly to €100 weekly, while widowed persons will be eligible for sick leave even if they receive a widows’ pension.

In-work benefit rise

The in-work benefit will be raised from €350 to €450 per child where only one parent works.

Workers in the commuted work scheme (administered by the General Workers’ Union) will see their income rise to €200 a month.

A carers’ allowance for those who stay at home to look after relatives will be increased by €8.15 a week.

Recovering drug addicts undergoing a rehabilitation programme will see their allowance rise to €40 from the current €30 per week.

Three new homes for adults with intellectual disabilities are in the pipeline, with a four-year project for a daycare centre planned for Marsascala.