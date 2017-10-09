Foster and adoptive parents get a boost
Budget 2018 also offers help to orphans and widows
Parents adopting a child will see their government grant rise to €10,000 per child, thanks to a new measure announced this evening during Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's Budget 2018 speech.
Orphans will continue to receive a special allowance until they turn 21, even if they get a job. At present, the allowance is discontinued once an orphan is employed.
Foster parents will also see their weekly allowance rise from €70 weekly to €100 weekly, while widowed persons will be eligible for sick leave even if they receive a widows’ pension.
In-work benefit rise
The in-work benefit will be raised from €350 to €450 per child where only one parent works.
Workers in the commuted work scheme (administered by the General Workers’ Union) will see their income rise to €200 a month.
A carers’ allowance for those who stay at home to look after relatives will be increased by €8.15 a week.
Recovering drug addicts undergoing a rehabilitation programme will see their allowance rise to €40 from the current €30 per week.
Three new homes for adults with intellectual disabilities are in the pipeline, with a four-year project for a daycare centre planned for Marsascala.
