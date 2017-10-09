Extra day of vacation leave and higher minimum wage

Workers are to get an extra day off work. Photo: Shutterstock

All workers are to get an extra day added to their vacation leave as from next year, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said in the Budget speech this evening.

He said no agreement has been reached yet with employers’ organisations on how to implement an electoral pledge to restore public holidays which to date are lost when they fall on weekends.

However, as a proportionate measure until the measure can be introduced in full, workers are being given an extra day of leave as from next year.

The minister also announced that wages will be raised by €1.75 weekly as from next year, in line with the Cost of Living Adjustment Mechanism. This includes the increase given in advance last year.

Students will get a pro-rata increase to their stipend.

As of next year, workers on the minimum wage will see their wage rise by €3 a week.