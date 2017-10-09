Extra day of vacation leave and higher minimum wage
€1.75 weekly COLA increase for workers
All workers are to get an extra day added to their vacation leave as from next year, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said in the Budget speech this evening.
He said no agreement has been reached yet with employers’ organisations on how to implement an electoral pledge to restore public holidays which to date are lost when they fall on weekends.
READ: Public holidays and leave: not if, but when and how
However, as a proportionate measure until the measure can be introduced in full, workers are being given an extra day of leave as from next year.
The minister also announced that wages will be raised by €1.75 weekly as from next year, in line with the Cost of Living Adjustment Mechanism. This includes the increase given in advance last year.
Students will get a pro-rata increase to their stipend.
As of next year, workers on the minimum wage will see their wage rise by €3 a week.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.