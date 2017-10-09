At least eight dead as vessels collide in Maltese SAR zone

An unknown number of people are missing at sea. This is a file photo. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Updated 2pm

At least eight people are dead and an unknown number missing after a migrant vessel and a Tunisian naval ship collided in Malta's search and rescue zone.

According to testimony from survivors, there were between 70 and 80 people on board, International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo said. He said at least 20 people were missing and some 40, almost all Tunisians, had been rescued.

The migrant vessel sank following the collision, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Initial reports had described the Tunisian vessel as a fishing boat, but a Tunisian government spokesman later told Nova News Agency that the vessel involved was a military ship.

An Armed Forces of Malta spokesman confirmed that the incident happened in Malta's search and rescue zone and that they were coordinating rescue efforts. A King Air aircraft has been sent to the area to better survey the situation.

The spokesman was unable to provide any further details about the incident.

Italian media has reported that coast guard vessels from Lampedusa have been sent to the scene. According to Sky Italia, a high-speed patrol boat from the Italy's Guardia di Finanza and military ship have also been dispatched to aid with the rescue effort.

North African countries have stepped up efforts to block Mediterranean migrant crossings in recent months, with Libya's EU-funded coast guard adopting a particularly hostile stance towards migrant vessels and NGO rescue ships.

As Libya has cracked down on departing vessels, many people smugglers have shifted their operations further west to Tunisia and Morocco, with Spain seeing a record number of people landing on its shores this year so far.