Monday, October 9, 2017, 11:53

A Golden Opportunity

Franks introduces loyalty programme

For the past 125 years Franks has always been on the forefront of the beauty and luxury industry in Malta. It prides itself in serving its customers with outstanding service and customer care for which it is now renowned and consistently strives to offer its customers a value-added to their shopping experience. Franks is now rewarding the loyalty of its customers with the introduction of the FRANKS Gold Card, a lucrative loyalty programme for the benefit of its patrons.


Franks Gold Card holders will receive a point for every Euro spent in all Franks outlets. These points can be accumulated and eventually redeemed in exchange for vouchers and other benefits. A €15 voucher is being given to clients who reach the 500 point threshold and a €25 voucher is being issue to clients reaching 700 points. Clients reaching 1500 will receive a €75 voucher as well as exclusive invitations to Franks’ launches and events. A one-time double-point shopping spree is being gifted to clients who have reached the 1500 point threshold but opt to continue accumulating their points to the last tier. The maximum points which can be accumulated is 3500 points and customers who reach this tier will benefit from a €175 voucher, exclusive invitations to Franks events as well as a surprise birthday gift.


Customers can obtain their Franks Gold Card from all Franks outlets or apply for it online by visiting www.franks.com.mt/gold-card/. For more information about the loyalty programme customers can call the Franks Customer Care on 23882300 or send them an email on [email protected].


The Franks Gold Card is a way to repay Franks clients for their loyalty and is one more step towards offering a value-added to their shopping experience at Franks.

