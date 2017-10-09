Chief Justice’s indictment

In his view, we are not all treated the same when it comes to the administration of justice.

In his view, some are more equal than others. The Attorney General and the chief of police exhibit partiality when dealing with those who are close to or form part of the Muscat government.

The Chief Justice did not mince his words when he virtually accused both the Attorney General and the chief of police in failing to do their duty with regard to those closest to Joseph Muscat.

In any normal country, such a damning statement by the Chief Justice would have caused reverberations in legal and political circles. Not so in Malta. The talk of the day was the appalling weather conditions and the traffic situation.

I ask: has the rampant bad governance of the past five years made the people of this country immune to corruption to such an extent that such a damning comment by the Chief Justice goes unnoticed?