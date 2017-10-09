Right dress code for schools

The debate on the advantages of school uniforms goes on, even if it seems that many accept that the advantages of making students wear uniforms outweigh the disadvantages. The discussion is now shifting as to whether schoolchildren should wear tracksuits rather than traditional uniforms.

The Education Minister provoked further discussion on the issue when he asked his followers on Facebook whether they agreed with the Children’s Commissioner proposal for uniforms to be “comfortable, practical and flexible”. He went further and commented that “several parents had suggested that their children wear an official tracksuit to school, rather than the current uniform”.

The Children’s Commissioner proposal is sensible although arguing that “official tracksuits” are the best way to have practical and flexible uniforms is less so. The main arguments in favour of tracksuits as school uniforms is undoubtedly those of practicality and reasonable cost.

Uniform costs are a perennial problem that afflicts many parents of children attending state and private schools. Some suppliers of uniforms exploit parents as schools frequently design uniforms that are then sold by a single supplier. With children growing out of uniforms practically every year, buying school uniforms each scholastic year often becomes an unnecessary expense.

Attempts have been made to control the monopolistic conditions that prevail in the school uniforms retail market. Schools should refrain from insisting that parents must buy uniforms from a particular supplier and not punish children for wearing cheaper alternatives when these are available.

In the UK, the Education Ministry issued guidelines to end the practice of using a single uniform supplier, enabling parents to shop around for uniforms. If schools decide to change their uniform, say, to have a new emblem or colour, the alterations should be restricted to one or two items, preferably with sew-on logos. Such good practice can easily be adopted by schools in Malta.

The tracksuit solution, even if aimed to minimise cost, may not be desirable. In schools, children are trained to start understanding the importance of discipline. A smart dress code that is affordable teaches students to dress smartly and take pride in their appearance. Wearing smart uniforms also helps students to prepare for when they leave school and may have to dress smartly or wear a uniform in their workplace.

Children wearing a tracksuit for lessons may feel more cosy but it hardly helps them to feel proud in the school they attend. Many argue that tracksuits are more appropriate when students are participating in games during their recreation breaks. However, a smart uniform is a badge of pride and creates an identity for a school. This is all part of being a student.

A point that is often given less attention is the way that teachers dress in the classroom. Some educators wear rather shabby clothes when they should be setting an example by donning smart casual wear in classrooms.

School uniforms should never be a fashion statement but a projection of good values in students. A smart dress code encourages unity, pride and a sense of belonging in children who pass through important phases of their educational formation early in their lives.

Smart school uniforms put discipline before comfort and teach students respect and the need to prioritise.