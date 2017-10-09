An eerie night at Fort St Angelo

Two animated tours based on tales of mystery and the supernatural are being organised by Heritage Malta at Fort St Angelo on the occasion of Birgufest on Friday.

In a statement today, it said this gem of Maltese cultural heritage had a number of mysteries and dark tales entwined with its magnificent history.

These include the legend of the Grey Lady, who is said to haunt the fort till the present day, the firing of Ottoman soldiers’ heads across the Grand Harbour during the Great Siege in 1565, and the story of Fra Giovanni Francesco di San Clement, the only knight known to have been executed within the Fort’s walls, are among the stories that will feature during this animated tour of Dark Tales of Fort St Angelo.

The tours will start at 7pm (first tour) and 8.30pm (second tour).

Tickets, which can be bought online, or from all Heritage Malta sites and museums at €10 for adults and €8 for HM members/seniors/students, are limited. Participants must be 16 years or over.