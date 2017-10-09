Watch: Brainless but happy (ARTE)
Dawn of the Dead as existentialist critique?
Ten years after The Night of the Living Dead, Romero directed Dawn of the Dead, a criticism of the consumer society and its zombified consumers. However, the film's greatest achievement, the film, highlights one of the paradoxes of modern capitalist criticism: can a work criticise a system of which it is a part?
