Sunday, October 8, 2017, 18:21 by Reuters

On Putin's birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit

Police detain more than 200 opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia, according to a monitoring group.

Report by Pascale Davies.

