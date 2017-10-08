On Putin's birthday, opposition activists protest, call for him to quit
Police detain more than 200 opposition activists on Saturday for taking part in a wave of anti-Kremlin protests across Russia, according to a monitoring group.
Report by Pascale Davies.
