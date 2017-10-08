Man arrested following London's Natural History Museum crash released

Photo: Reuters

A man arrested after a minicab crash sparked a terror alert in London's museum district has been released by police.

The 47-year-old driver was one of 11 people hurt when his Toyota Prius mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum yesterday afternoon.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released this morning "under investigation".

Police have already said that the incident was not terror-related.