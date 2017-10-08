Man arrested following London's Natural History Museum crash released
47-year-old under investigation for dangerous driving
A man arrested after a minicab crash sparked a terror alert in London's museum district has been released by police.
The 47-year-old driver was one of 11 people hurt when his Toyota Prius mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum yesterday afternoon.
Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released this morning "under investigation".
Police have already said that the incident was not terror-related.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.