Advert
Sunday, October 8, 2017, 14:34

4,000 migrants including pregnant women found trapped in Libyan camps

They were found in Sabratha in the past two days

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

More than 4,000 migrants, including pregnant women and children, have been found trapped in camps in Libya, caught amid fighting over a major transit area for human smuggling.

The migrants were found during the past two days at different spots in the north-western city of Sabratha, where powerful militias were paid by Italy to stop trafficking.

The al-Ammu militia, which struck a deal with Italy and Libya to halt trafficking, was accused by Anti-Isis Operation Room of storing the migrants to smuggle them later.

The forces of Anti-Isis Operation Room, which now controls Sabratha, have been clashing with al-Ammu for the past two weeks for control of the city.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Car hits pedestrians outside London's...

  2. Police foil plot to 'car bomb Times...

  3. North Korea's Kim hails 'powerful'...

  4. Danish police find body parts including...

  5. Libya group claims victory over militias...

  6. Member of Catalan government calls for...

  7. Watch: Giant gas explosion rocks Ghana's...

  8. Results of Catalan secession poll...

  9. Anti-Kremlin activists across Russia...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed