Driver clips barrier at Mdina Grand Prix

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The final day of this year's Mdina Grand Prix was momentarily delayed this morning after a racer clipped a barrier while rounding a corner, causing a minor oil spill.

Eyewitnesses said the race was temporarily stopped after the driver clipped a barrier, spun around and ended up facing the wrong way.

Organisers were quick to downplay the incident, telling Times of Malta nothing of note had occurred and that officials were cleaning the track of any oil traces before the race resumed.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the event soon resumed.

The Mdina Grand Prix is the final event of the yearly Malta Classic series, a four-day event in which some 70 pre-1976 cars compete.

On this final day, participants race around a challenging circuit outside Mdina’s fortified walls in packs of eight to 10 cars.

The event will end with an awards ceremony for participating drivers this evening at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa.

