When digging into the past is a 3D affair

A multidisciplinary team, including Dr Joan Abela, centre, looks at an Ottoman Turkish fragment. Photo: Amanda Hsu

Seemingly worthless fragments of old documents are not to be thrown away because they can yield invaluable information from the past, writes Sarah Carabott

There is a new way to read ancient manuscripts at archives and libraries, and it does not entail deciphering ages-old calligraphy.

DNA of the goatskin used to wrap up a volume, bookworm excrement or microbes sprayed on manuscripts when someone sneezed on them can all shed light on life dating back centuries.

This is why it is becoming increasingly important to preserve every type of fragment, even those that might seem useless to the naked eye, according to maritime historian Joan Abela.

“Today’s archiving approach has changed: we do not look at documents just for their content, but in 3D. We look at documents as a whole and even if we find an insect in it, we preserve it so that it can be studied,” she told this newspaper ahead of a Heritage Malta seminar on Saturday about fragments.

Dr Abela, a consultant historian in the EU-funded Notarial Archives’ Rehabilitation Project, will be talking about how archives have always offered researchers an opportunity to analyse historical data on a diverse array of topics. However, in recent years approaches to the study of archival material have been redefined.

When contacted, Dr Abela reiterated her appeal to the keepers of our paper heritage: they should recognise the importance of having only fully qualified conservators heading the preservation and conservation of historic collections. Amateur conservation is contributing to the gradual loss of detail, and this is a disservice to future generations, she insisted.

Dr Abela noted that archives were in themselves fragmented, as there were sometimes chronological gaps between one volume and another. And at times, the volumes themselves were fragmented.

Volunteers sorting fragments. Photo: Amanda Hsu

The Notarial Archives hosts boxes labelled ‘untreatable fragments’. But though there is currently no way to treat them, they will be preserved for posterity, because some scientific development could help researchers extract information from them. New processes have already shed light on important details that lay hidden for years.

Having exhausted their original purpose, most fragments found at the archives in Valletta were recycled for other uses, gaining a second or even third life. These include parchment – made of animal skin – holding biological clues which could reveal hidden aspects of medieval life.

An interesting set of fragments at the archives are in fact playing cards dating back to the reign of Grand Master Emmanuel de Rohan. Photo provided by Dr Joan Abela

The DNA of parchment could provide information about flora that was consumed by the animal, for example.

The Notarial Archives is in fact participating in an international project, with some 70 samples dating between the 16th and 18th century, which will see the creation of a DNA parchment library.

Amateur conservation could risk losing such fragments – and the information they carry with them. Even the thread that is used to bind a volume should be preserved if it needs to be replaced with a new one during the preservation of some document, Dr Abela said.

An interesting set of fragments at the archives are in fact playing cards dating back to the reign of Grand Master Emmanuel de Rohan (18th century), which were slipped in-between document pages to support the binding.

The oldest document. Photo: Daniel Cilia

“These are fragments, but they provide an insight into those times.

“At the time they were considered useless, and were practically thrown away, but nowadays, they might provide information on issues where we have gaps of information. Playing cards from those times are actually very rare.”

It so happens that at the archive itself, the oldest document – a 1431 Gozitan contract – was initially put aside as a fragment.

Benefactors can help preserve thousands of historic documents at the Notarial Archives by adopting centuries-old manuscripts and sponsoring their conservation by donating anything from €100 to €50,000. For more information, e-mail [email protected].

Fragments seminar

Called Heritage Fragments and their Contexts, the half-day seminar organised by Heritage Malta is being held on October 14 at the Gran Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Participation is free of charge. However, those interested in attending are requested to register by sending an e-mail to [email protected]. The seminar starts at 8.30am.

This third seminar of its type organised by Heritage Malta will include the participation of Prof. JoAnn Cassar, Dr Joseph M. Buttigieg, Anthony Spagnol, David Frank Bugeja, Sharon Sultana, David Cardona, Sandro Debono, Veronica Bonello, Godwin Vella, Prof. Joe Friggieri, Dr Shirley Cefai, Konrad Buhagiar, Dr Joan Abela and Kenneth Gambin.