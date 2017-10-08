This week at a glance

Photo: DOI

New Leader of the Opposition

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia was sworn in as the country’s Leader of the Opposition by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. Two days earlier, Dr Delia was sworn in as an MP after he was co-opted into Parliament following the resignation of Peter Micallef, who was elected following the decision by Jean Pierre Debono to give up his parliamentary seat.

What made the headlines

Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Chief Justice says rule of law depends on police, Attorney General: Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri warned that the courts could never be the final bulwark in defence of the rule of law if the police and the Attorney General failed to enforce laws. Addressing Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, members of the judiciary and practising lawyers at the opening of the forensic year, the Chief Justice said: “The rule of law cannot reign if the laws which are enacted and which are precisely intended to fulfil that rule are not applied and enforced. The laws need to be enforced by the authorities vested with the power to enforce them.” Dr Camilleri stressed that the enforcement entities he was referring to were the police and the Attorney General, adding that “if the persons who occupy these positions fail to discharge their duties impartially and independently, then the rule of law is undermined”.

Judge Mizzi to hear Panama Papers appeals: Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi rejected a request by outgoing Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to recuse himself from hearing appeals from a magistrate’s decision to hold a formal criminal inquiry into the Panama Papers allegations. Dr Busuttil made this request because Judge Mizzi is married to Labour Party MEP Marlene Mizzi. The former PN leader said he will take his case to the Constitutional Court.

6,000 to get €11 million for past ‘injustices’: The government will be paying nearly €11 million to 6,000 former port workers, members of government corps, Malta Electricity Board employees and police officers to address “past injustices”, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announced at a joint press conference. The payments will compensate for port workers’ loss of licence, policemen who were not paid overtime due to them, electricity employees who won a moral victory in court but whose case was time-barred and government corps members who officially joined the public sector after January 16, 1979, but had worked in government departments before then.

Government launches five-year cancer plan: Health Minister Chris Fearne launched the National Cancer Plan for the Maltese Islands 2017–2021, which also calls for the setting up of a national Cancer Research Foundation by the government. Addressing the launch, Mr Fearne remarked that one of the government’s priorities was prevention. The government, he said, was determined to create awareness about preventable risks, namely smoking, obesity, excessive consumption of alcohol and lack of exercise.

Passport buyers’ origins ‘a secret’: The origin of foreign millionaires buying a Maltese passport cannot be revealed, as it may prejudice the government’s diplomatic relations with other counties, according to Identity Malta. The agency’s decision not to release the information was supported by the Data Protection Commissioner, who was brought into the picture by the Times of Malta when it sought details on the so-called Individual Investor Programme under the Freedom of Information Act.

MCCF volunteers want President to pay them damages: A number of volunteers who helped the Office of the President organise the ill-fated 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina event filed a judicial protest against President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca claiming compensation for the damages they are suffering or might suffer in the future. Also in court, two of the victims who last month filed a judicial protest for the President to liquidate damages, initiated a full-blown case against the President and the Paqpali organisers. In their judicial letter, filed as well against members of the board of governors of the Malta Community Chest Fund and Paul Bailey – the driver involved in the Porsche accident – the Paqpaqli volunteers asked all those involved to shoulder their responsibility, pay damages to the victims and to compensate them for the expenses they were incurring because of their voluntary help.

Ombudsman queries positions of trust constitutionality: The Ombudsman, Anthony Mifsud, questioned whether the employment of people from outside the public service on a ‘position of trust’ basis was in line with the Constitution. In the 2018 Ombudsplan, tabled in Parliament, Mr Mifsud said he had received “authoritative advice” that such employment by the government was “irregular”. Nowhere did the Constitution provide for the employment of people from outside the public service on a position of trust basis, he pointed out.

What trended

Plague of plastic

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has hinted that a deposit scheme for plastic bottles is in the pipeline, as Malta’s plague of land and marine litter shows no signs of easing.

Talk about such a scheme got GreenMT, of all organisations, hot under the collar, with the recycling co-op saying introducing such a scheme would be expensive and ineffective.

But many readers dismissed their concerns with a wave of the hand – “it’s always about the money,” one wrote – but the vast majority were far more interested in the proposed scheme’s merits.

In Sweden, one reader said, a similar scheme led to 96 per cent of plastic bottles returned into recycling bins.

“It will be costly in the beginning but it will give a lot in return when the scheme starts rolling,” he wrote.

A deposit scheme had also worked Stateside, another reader claimed: “Here, in Michigan we have a 10 cent deposit on almost all bottles, cans and plastic bottles. People walk around picking up bottles and cans. I am told we have the cleanest highways and roads in the nation.”

Others thought that there were better solutions to Malta’s plastic waste problems.

“Why not ban bottled beverages including water in plastic and return to glass?” one suggested, as another noted that “if tap water [quality] improved half the problem is solved”.

There were calls for an incinerator to deal with the problem: “We have them in most towns in Sweden, and the energy generated is used to supply hot water for the whole town,” one wrote – as another insisted all the recycling talk was misguided.

“How about you stop emphasising recycling and start pressuring for reusing (like keeping a container for cheese when going to the grocer’s instead of constantly distributing plastic bags)?”

‘No’ to Malta

Malta has high hopes of hosting the European Medicines Agency, but it appears most EMA staff would rather quit their jobs than swap London for Luqa.

But how could it be, one sarcastically pondered. “We’re the best in Europe living in l-aqwa żmien [the best of times].”

Another took the news in his stride, suggesting Malta was full enough already. “More people = more pressure on everything,” he warned. “Housing, roads, education, health.”

Many others said that they weren’t surprised.

One reader’s comment, “Malta has London rent prices but Mog-adishu salaries,” might seem like hyperbole.

But the winking observation didn’t go far enough for at least one fellow reader, who added “and Mogadishu infrastructure” for good measure.

What they said

“Malta’s story stands proudas an example of how a whole people can come together, uni-ted in defiance of a brutal attempt to break their will.”

Britain’s Prince Charles speaking in St George’s Square, Valletta, at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the day the George Cross was awarded to Malta.

“Good luck runs out, but we continued achieving economic growth that was above the eurozone average year after year.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hitting back at those who claimed the Labour government’s economic record was a matter of luck.

“Is it a surplus for the few in-stead of the many?”

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia arguing that the government’s surplus needed to lead to a better standard of living for everyone, not just a select few.

“Is it right for rent to shoot up to €700 a month from €350 from one month to the next?”

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech highlighting the problem of the steep rise in prices in the rental property market during a homily he delivered at a Mass at St Francis of Assisi church in Valletta.

“Our academic ancestors des-erve greater respect.”

John Berry, Head of the Department of Systematic Theology, lamenting the fact that the University of Malta’s new logo no longer includes the motto “Ut Fructificemos Deo” (We should bring forth fruit unto God).

“Really, for me, it is still business as usual.”

PBS CEO John Bundy speaking to the Times of Malta days after the national broadcaster’s board of directors passed a unanimous no confidence motion against him.