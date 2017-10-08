Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that increased police patrols in Marsa have been so successful at catching Maltese criminals that they will be repeated in other "problem localities."

In another leading story, the paper reports that David Casa and Pierre Portelli are both keen on being made Nationalist Party secretary-general.

The Malta Independent on Sunday writes that Paul Bailey, the Porsche driver involved in the Paqpaqli crash, has filed a judicial letter against President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca over health and safety failures at the event.

Malta Today reports the results of a survey, which found that Adrian Delia only had a 54% trust rating among Nationalist Party voters, when compared to the 92% score Joseph Muscat registers among Labour Party voters.

It-Torca leads with a curtain-raiser of Budget 2018, with the paper outlining the country's positive economic moment using the headline "we shall keep rising up".

Il-Mument splashes with a big image of a poorly-maintained alleyway and a headline which says the Opposition and social partners are pushing for poverty to be reined in, fearing that a new social underclass is being created.

Illum reports that some MEPs are doing all they can to ensure Malta is named and shamed as much as possible in a draft report prepared by the European Parliament's Pana Committee, which is investigating the Panama Papers and money laundering cases.

Kullħadd writes that Adrian Delia has been forced to turn to Tonio Fenech, the former PN finance minister who quit politics in June, to prepare himself for tomorrow's Budget 2018 speech.