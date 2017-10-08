Sobbing mother steps in to bail her teenage son

Photo: Shutterstock

A young man who resisted arrest for the second time in a year was spared jail today after his mother stepped in and put up the money needed to bail him.

Dylan Zerafa, 18, from Msida was arraigned before magistrate Aaron Bugeja in connection with a fight which happened at around 3am on St George’s Road in Paceville.

Prosecuting police inspector Matthew Spagnol told the court that the defendant disobeyed, threatened and slightly injured a female officer.

He noted that this time last year, Mr Zerafa had been involved in a similar incident, following which he had been charged in court.

The court granted the teenager bail against a personal guarantee of €1,000 and a pledge of €5,000. He was also ordered to report twice a weekly at the Msida police station, to remain indoors between 8pm and 6am, as well as keep away from Paceville and St Julian’s.

The magistrate gave him a stern warning that if he failed to observe these conditions his mother would end up in trouble, as she had offered to act as his guarantor, since he had no financial means.

“Look at the situation you've landed your mother in,” the court told the teenager, in the presence of his sobbing mother.

Lawyer Lucio Sciriha was defence counsel.