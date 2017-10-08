Mental health help is hard to come by when you're thousands of miles from home

Access to mental health information is a problem for migrants. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Migrants should be trained to recognise signs and symptoms of mental health issues, since there is no trained person in Malta who can fulfil this role in these communities, according to Mental Health Commissioner John Cachia.

In his address to a consultation meeting facilitated by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, Dr Cachia acknowledged that access to mental health information was a problem for migrants.

The meeting was one of a series, held in collaboration with the commissioner, service users, mental health NGOs and others, to explore ways through which the well-being of those who suffer from mental health issues in Malta might be improved.

INTERVIEW: Mental health commissioner talks politics

Even though many migrants pay their national insurance contributions, they do not have access to services like free medicine.

A list of policy recommendations was drafted following the meetings and will be launched in a report on Tuesday, the worldwide Mental Health Day.

This international awareness day is an opportunity for stakeholders to continue breaking the stigma of mental ill-health.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in every four people is affected by mental health problems at some point in their lives. By 2030, depression will be one of the major health problems around the world.

Their financial constraints cause a lot of distress

One of the consultation sessions, the first of its kind for Malta, reflected the need to tackle mental health within migrant communities.

One migrant representative pointed out that migrants were not aware of their rights and were unfamiliar with the law – and the same applied to mental health.

When third-country nationals needed or sought help, they took a local with them, as otherwise they would get nowhere.

READ: The gaps in Malta's mental health systems

“The inconsistencies and inefficiencies within our legal system and service providers in relation to migrants can cause frustrations and anxieties, making mental health problems more likely,” the report reads.

Migrants do not usually benefit from the support of family, which makes it crucial for other members of the community to learn how to recognise the symptoms of mental health problems and reach out to them.

Migrants at the meeting also discussed how financial constraints caused a lot of distress. They explained that if a person received social security benefits, then they would not be eligible for stipends. Some were not even able to pay for public transport.

This meant young migrants often ended up dropping out of school – and this vicious cycle often created mental health problems in the community.

The report also points out that even though many migrants pay their national insurance contributions, they do not have access to services like free medicine. So even if they get a consultation, they cannot access treatment.

Mental health – some of the issues raised

▪ The need for integrating mental healthcare within the general healthcare system.

▪ The need for mediation services between young people suffering from mental health problems at schools and work.

▪ Financial assistance needed for people affected by mental health conditions who reside in their own homes.

▪ Respite service needed for relatives and informal carers of people with mental health problems.

▪ The need to implement measures enabling diverse communities to have easier access to mental health services, such as with the introduction of cultural mediators.

Some policy recommendations

▪ Transport service to and from Mount Carmel hospital.

▪ Have a mental health centre at each polyclinic.

▪ Place more emphasis on community services and allocate funding for them.

▪ The provision of mental health professionals and services in each school in Malta.