Sunday, October 8, 2017, 13:52 by Keith Micallef

Man denies beating up estranged wife and her partner

Bail granted in domestic violence case

Photo: Shutterstock

A 41-year-old man from Fgura has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to causing grievous injuries in a domestic violence case involving his estranged wife and her partner.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon in Fgura and the accused was arraigned this morning before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja.

The court head that proceedings would also be filed against the victim’s partner, on charges of having caused slight injuries to the defendant.

The estranged husband was granted bail on condition of reporting twice weekly at the Paola station and against a personal guarantee of €10,000.

