Elderly man critically hurt after falling from his roof

A 92-year-old man was critically injured yesterday evening after falling from the roof of his house in Luqa, police said today.

The man was carrying out works on his home on Triq il-Ġdida when he fell approximately one-and-a-half storeys. Police were notified at around 6.30pm.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating further.