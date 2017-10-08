Advert
Sunday, October 8, 2017, 11:48

Elderly man critically hurt after falling from his roof

92-year-old hospitalised following incident in Luqa

A 92-year-old man was critically injured yesterday evening after falling from the roof of his house in Luqa, police said today.

The man was carrying out works on his home on Triq il-Ġdida when he fell approximately one-and-a-half storeys. Police were notified at around 6.30pm.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating further.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: University water fight turns messy

  2. Watch: Grand Harbour boatsmen blockade...

  3. Police seek public assistance to locate...

  4. Radio personality Susan Mulvaney passes away

  5. Man who caused massive car crash jailed...

  6. Adrian Delia sworn in as Opposition leader

  7. Protected honey buzzard downed in St...

  8. Watch: ‘My children were safe but the...

  9. Chris Cardona gives new positions to two...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed