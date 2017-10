The sunken car was lifted back onto the shore. Photo: Brady Scerri

Updated 8.45am - Added video

A 39-year-old driver was lucky to escape unharmed yesterday evening after her car rolled into the sea at Marsascala.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle before it sank, police said, with the car falling into the sea after she accidentally forgot to engage its handbrake.

Police were alerted at roughly 11.30pm. The car was eventually winched up back onto the shore.