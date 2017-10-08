Advert
1,500 foreigners wed in Malta last year

37% increase over four years

Photo: Shutterstock

There were 1,446 civil marriages between foreigners in Malta last year, an increase of almost 37% over the number in 2012.

The number of civil marriages between Maltese has risen too over those four years, but with the total reaching just 287 in 2016, the numbers are nowhere near as dramatic.

There was also little change in the number of civil marriages between Maltese and foreigners, according to the information given in a Parliamentary Question, which tracked the numbers until August 20, before gay marriages were allowed.

