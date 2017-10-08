New York Red Bulls ease past Whitecaps to seal playoffs spot

The New York Red Bulls clinched their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a dominant 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

After no wins in their last eight games before this, New York opened their account after 33 minutes when Daniel Royer slotted the ball past David Ousted after neat build-up play by Sacha Kljestan and Tyler Adams.

Bradley Wright-Phillips doubled their advantage early in the second half when he was on the end of a defence-splitting pass and chipped the ball into the net, and Felipe saw the game off with a strike from outside the box in the 72nd minute.

Honours were even between Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City, with Diego Rubio's strike in first-half injury time cancelled out by a Brent Kallman header late on.

While FC Dallas bolstered their chances of making the playoffs with a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids.

Stefan Aigner opened the scoring for Colorado in the 15th minute after goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez failed to get enough on a shot which trickled over the line, but Atiba Harris pulled things level nine minutes after the break after connecting with a header to score against his former club.