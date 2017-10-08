Fusion dishes with lots of flavours

When your taste buds cannot settle on just one flavour, a fusion dish may be just the answer. Fusion dishes combine some of the best ethnic culinary traditions from around the world and Asian influences are among the most popular building blocks for fusion cuisine. Recipes courtesy of Holland House.

Cauliflower Bites6 cups fresh cauliflower florets

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ cup sherry cooking wine

¼ cup honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp white vinegar

2 tsp cornstarch

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 small fresh yellow onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp minced fresh garlic

1 tbsp Korean-style chili flakes

¼ cup chopped fresh green onions

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Heat oven to 200°C.

In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower, sesame oil and salt until well coated. Arrange on a non-stick baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and tender.

In a small bowl, whisk the cooking wine, honey, soy sauce, vinegar and cornstarch until well blended; set aside.

In a large, non-stick skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the yellow onion and garlic; cook for two to three or until golden brown, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat. Stir in the chili flakes and wine mixture. Return the pan to the stove and adjust to medium heat. Bring to simmer, stirring constantly. Continue cooking and stirring for one to two minutes or until thickened. Add the cooked cauliflower and stir gently to coat.

Transfer the cauliflower to a serving dish. Top with green onions and sesame seeds.

Tip: The sauce mixture can also be used on chicken wings or grilled pork chops. In place of Korean-style chili flakes, use one teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes or one tablespoon of Aleppo pepper.

Sizzling Asian Vegetable Fried Rice with Savoury White Wine Glaze

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp minced fresh garlic

½ cup fresh chopped yellow onions

1 cup fresh small white mushrooms, quartered

½ cup chopped fresh carrots

½ cup chopped fresh zucchini

½ cup chopped fresh red bell peppers

½ cup chopped fresh yellow bell peppers

3 cups cold, cooked long-grain white rice

½ cup white cooking wine

2 tbsp oyster sauce

½ cup fresh green onions, sliced ¼-inch thick

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Heat a heavy-bottomed, non-stick skillet over high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic and onions. Stir-fry for one to two minutes or until lightly browned. Add the mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, red bell peppers and yellow bell peppers and stir-fry for three minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry for three minutes.

Add the cooking wine; stir-fry for two minutes or until dry. Add oyster sauce and stir-fry for two minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the green onions, sesame oil and black pepper. Transfer to a dish or bowl and serve.

Tip: To turn into a main course, add cooked beef, chicken or pork and serve topped with a fried egg.