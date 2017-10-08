Service with a Smile launched

The Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has launched the third edition of Service with a Smile.

Speaking during a press conference, the Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Valletta 2018, Deo Debattista, said this initiative stemmed from the 2013 electoral manifesto programme to set up an award that encourages better relationships between consumers and traders.

This award recognises retailers and service providers who do their utmost to offer a good service to consumers and adopt consumer-friendly measures. Dr Debattista said that the free market stimulates competition which, in turn, supplies consumers with a wider choice of products at the best possible prices. He also referred to the cross-border competition local sellers were faced with.

Online shopping is very popular in Malta. Hence, when Maltese consumers need specific products or services, they do not only shop around locally but very often also shop online. Dr Debattista stressed that local sellers need to distinguish themselves by offering consumers the best products at the best prices. Local sellers also need to invest more in better customer care and after-sales service, as only by doing so they could ensure the best shopping experience to consumers.

Dr Debattista said the award gave consumers the possibility to thank sellers who provided them with the best possible service and with good-quality products and recognise them for their good work. He encouraged consumers to participate in this competition to ensure that the best sellers were awarded.

MCCAA chairwoman Helga Pizzuto said one of the main functions of the Office for Consumer Affairs was that of promoting and encouraging commercial practices beneficial to consumers and that strengthened consumers’ rights at law. Ms Pizzuto explained that this award was linked to a competition and that it would give consumers the possibility to vote for the seller or sellers who provided them with an excellent service.

This year the competition will cover five main categories of sellers: online local sellers; businesses that offer services within the travel sector; businesses that sell electronic products and household goods; supermarkets and minimarkets; and retail outlets that provide products and services in fashion and beauty. Awards will be given in each category and consumers may vote more than once even within the same category. However, they cannot vote for the same seller more than once.

Once the voting period comes to an end, the sellers who received the majority of votes in each category will be vetted by a jury to ensure that they meet the criteria of the award’s code of conduct. This code represents the whole service/product acquisition cycle.

Later on this year, there will be an award-giving ceremony to present the winners of each category. The five winners will each receive a trophy, a certificate and the use of the Service with a Smile logo.

Consumers may submit their vote online through the MCCAA Facebook page or through www.mccaa.org.mt To vote, consumers are required to fill in the name and locality of the trader they want to vote for and answer a few questions on the product and services the trader provides.

The voting period is open until November 2. A winner will be drawn randomly every week during the competition period and will be eligible to win one of four cash prizes of €100. These prizes will be given during the Service with Smile aware ceremony.

For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information Education and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

[email protected]