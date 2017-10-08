The Shoreline’s Phase I sold out

The Shoreline: spectacular views.

Phase I of The Shoreline high-quality residential project is sold out. Ben Muscat, chairman of the privately-funded entity developing the €200 million project at Smart City in Kalkara, said: “Ricasoli Properties Ltd is now already receiving enquiries regarding Phase II and is already accepting bookings for apartments within this phase.”

A mixed use development that is already synonymous with a serene lifestyle in this emergent part of Malta, The Shoreline will comprise sophisticated living with more than 500 shoreline residences, most enjoying spectacular views, landscaped open spaces and an assortment of community amenities.

Mr Muscat explained that Smart City enjoys a Specially Designated Area Status (SDA). This provides a significant potential for foreign investors who may be interested in owning apartments at The Shoreline.

“A great location, a high-quality vision for the project, the professionalism shown by the project promoters coupled with Malta’s buoyant economy have resulted in The Shoreline generating very positive ratings by leading Maltese and foreign real estate agencies as they are seeing a great upside potential for investment in residences at The Shoreline,” said Mr Muscat.

Steve Carter, managing director of Ricasoli Properties Ltd, explained that residents will be enjoying a unique experience of contemporary living. These residences propose an essential residential component to the current offices and other exciting developments projected at Smart City for the next five years. By far the largest and most significant development of its type in the south, The Shoreline will also comprise a shopping mall covering 25,000 square metres including some 30-outlets on two floors, with ample space for underground parking.