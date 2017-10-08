Arts on the big screen

The Royal Ballet in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale. Photo: Johan Persson/ROH

The Eden Cinemas’ Royal Opera House slate for the 2017/18 season has been carefully curated with a host of spectacular productions. All operas and ballets will be transmitted live via satellite on to the big screen.

The Royal Ballet's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

The season kicked off with Mozart’s fantastical The Magic Flute in September.

Among the upcoming opera highlights are Puccini’s Tosca featuring Maltese, world-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja on February 7 and Verdi’s Rigoletto and Macbeth (January 16 and April 4 respectively).

The Royal Ballet’s slate is equally impressive, with Christopher Wheeldon productions including Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland on October 23 and The Winter’s Tale on February 28.

The final performance of the season is the hotly-anticipated new staging of Swan Lake (June 12) by Liam Scarlett.

Broadcast live from The Royal Opera House, audiences will experience all that live theatre has to offer.

They will get access to pre-show and behind-the-scenes footage and will also learn how The Royal Opera House productions are staged and designed from the perspective of the directors, cast, crew and more.

Ticket prices for the live shows are €18 per adult and include a complimentary glass of wine and complimentary parking at the Eden Car Park. Tickets for children and youths aged 16 and under are €10. Encore shows are at €15 (including free parking).

The ROH Eden Cinemas culture season is supported by The Malta Arts Council.

www.edencinemas.com.mt

Francesca Hayward and Edward Watson in Kenneth MacMillan's Manon. Photo: Alice Pennefather/ROH

A series of films that delve into the lives and works of world famous artists from various fields are also being screened at the Eden Cinemas this season. The films include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from some of the world’s greatest art galleries and dance performances. Filmed in high definition exclusively for the big screen, audiences are taken on a journey through the works and lives of extraordinary artists around the world. On the programme are Loving Vincent (starting tomorrow); Raphael: The Lord of the Arts (starting November 1); David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts (starting November 21); Roberto Bolle – The Art of Dance (starting December 1); Cezanne: Portraits of a Life (starting January 23); Caravaggio: The Shape of Darkness (starting February 23); Segantini: Back to Nature (starting March 23); and Hitler’s Hidden Treasure (starting April 27).

The Royal Opera’s Macbeth. Photo: Rohclive Barda 2011