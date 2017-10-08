Watch: Zombie Invasion (ARTE)
How Donald Trump based his campaign on fear
The Zombie is the most popular monster of the 21st century! The proof? Part of Donald Trump's campaign strategy was based on it. His adviser, Jared Kushner, suggested they air his anti-immigration ad campaign during the breaks of The Walking Dead. Viewers were primed by the show to feel afraid and under seige. The message hit its mark.
