Shakespeare’s first play
Unifaun Theatre is staging William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (abridged).
“Created by the acclaimed Reduced Shakespeare Company, the story goes that this manuscript – of Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play – was uncovered in a parking lot just over a year-and-a-half ago,” says director Chris Gatt.
The play has already toured internationally to rave reviews. As for the story itself, most of it revolves around a bitter feud between The Tempest’s Ariel and a Midsummer Night’s Dream’s Puck.
The play stars Nathan Brimmer, James Ryder and Joe Zammit.
The play is being staged today, tomorrow, October 12-15 and October 19 -22 at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. Tickets are available online at www.kreattivita.org.
