Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Żabbar parish square between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.