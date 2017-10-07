Červená Fox

The fourth edition of the Malta Tattoo Expo is under way.

Founded by Damian Allison, the first edition of this event in November 2014 brought together the local tattoo community for the very first time. It started with 30 local artists and 1,500 visitors over three days.

Since then, the Malta Tattoo Expo went from strength to strength. The expo hosted 60 artists in its second edition and 90 artists from over 15 different countries last year.

Shelly d’Inferno

Welcoming tattooists of the calibre of Dave Paulo, Neon Judas, Durb Morrison, Phil Kyle, József Török and Clod ‘The Ripper’, the expo cemented itself as one of the best tattoo conventions in Europe for the month of October.

Last year, the show was also hosted by one of the most famous international models and performers in the world, Červená Fox, who has taken the tattoo world by storm.

Fox is once again in Malta this year and is joined by the equally-famous Shelly d’Inferno.

This convention is being held at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali. Doors open at 4pm. The event ends tomorrow.