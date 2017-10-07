Inspire family walk

This year’s family walk in aid of Inspire will take place this morning, starting from Qawra near the Luzzu Restaurant.

Inspire helps over 1,000 persons with a disability through educational, therapeutic and leisure services. The costs to sustain such services reach €3.6 million a year and the organisation is thus always looking for ways to raise funds and awareness.

Registration will take place at 9am and the walk will start at 9.30am, taking its route around Qawra. There is no need to register in advance.

The walk will take around 90 minutes and will cover 6.5 kilometres. Everyone is invited to join this walk, make a personal donation (€5 per person) or collect donations from family and friends. Pets are welcome.

For more information, call 7986 5933.