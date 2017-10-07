Bellini’s masterpiece

A scene from Norma featuring Joseph Calleja (centre).

The Met Opera in Cinema season opens with a new production of Bellini’s bel canto masterpiece, Norma, starring Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role.

The soprano has already sung this role to acclaim at the Met in 2013, as well as at the Canadian Opera Company, San Francisco Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu and Lyric Opera of Chicago, making her one of the world’s leading interpreters of the iconic title character.

Joyce DiDonato co-stars as Norma’s colleague and rival Adalgisa, opposite Joseph Calleja as Pollione and Matthew Rose as Oroveso. Carlo Rizzi conducts and David McVicar directs the new production.

This opera examines an ageless and archetypal situation: a powerful woman compromises her ideals for love, only to find herself betrayed by her lover.

Equally gripping is her relationship with the younger woman who is the new object of her former lover’s attention and in whom Norma sees both a rival and a second self.

The performance is being screened at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 7pm. For bookings call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.