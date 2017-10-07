Announcements

CARUANA. On Thursday, October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, of Msida, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Josanne, her husband Alfred Mifsud and their son Zachary, and her son Paul, her sisters Joyce Camilleri and Dorothy and her husband Anthony Camoin, her in-laws and their families, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 7, at 8.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRENDO. On October 6, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JEROME of Attard, aged 20, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved parents Kenneth and Josette, his brother Jethro, his girlfriend Martina Fenech, his aunt, Sr Rachel Frendo, Mother Provincial of the Augustinian Sisters, his grandparents, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Sunday, October 8, at 2.15pm for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Andrew’s (Sant’Andrija) Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the extraordinary consultants and staff of Rainbow Ward, Ward 2 and the Radiotherapy Department within Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

AMATO. In loving memory of IRO on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Kathleen, Ina, Concita and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTANIER MIFSUD – WILFRED. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Anna, his children Adrian and Moira, Nadine and Mark Scerri Simiana, Christopher and Stephanie, his grandchildren Luke, Amber, Matthew and Nicholas, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, October 7, at 6pm at St Catherine’s Home chapel, Attard, and on Sunday, October 15, at 10am at St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima ta’ Santa Marija), Birkirkara.