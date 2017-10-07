Works to Valletta entrance enter final phase
Biskuttin area embellished and reopened to the public
Embellishing works to Floriana's 'Biskuttin' area at the entrance to Valletta have been completed, with the area leading up to Triton square now reopened to the public.
Workers will now focus on paving the square itself. Works are expected to be completed by the turn of the year, before Valletta begins its year as European Capital of Culture.
Once completed, the square will feature a few kiosks with a wood and iron design, Malta Tourism Authority office and exhibited remains discovered during the works. The remains date back to the time of the Knights and British period.
Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the €10 million embellishing works at the entrance to Malta's capital city complemented the €24 million in EU funds being used to regenerate Valletta's bottom end.
Both projects are being led by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, and the coporation chairman Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and CEO Gino Cauchi stood by the minister as he spoke.
