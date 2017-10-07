Two men injured in Paceville fight
The aggressor has been arrested
Two men were injured, one of them grievously, in a fight in Paceville last night.
The police said they were informed that two men had been attacked by another in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s at 12.30am.
They said that a 26-year-old Lithuanian allegedly used a bottle to attack the victims - two Libyans aged 26 and 37 who live in Birżebbuġa and St Paul’s Bay, respectively.
They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
While the 26-year-old was slightly injured, the older man suffered grievous injuries. The aggressor was not injured.
He has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.
