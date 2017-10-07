Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Ombudsman is questioning once again whether the employment of people from outside the public service on a ‘position of trust’ basis is in line with the Constitution. In another story, it quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying he did not agree with the Chief Justice’s ‘interpretation’ of the rule of law in Malta.

The Malta Independent says the government and Nationalist Party have locked horns over a legal notice introduced last May which grants vacation leave to infertile women and lesbian couples seeking gamete donation treatment abroad.

L-Orizzont says that 70 per cent of the Budget measures for this year have been implemented.

In-Nazzjon leads with the swearing in of Adrian Delia as leader of the Opposition.